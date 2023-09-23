Open Menu

Rs 45m Recovered From Defaulters: Pesco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Rs 45m recovered from defaulters: Pesco

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) DIKhan division has recovered Rs 45,000,000 from defaulters in the city division during the ongoing operations against power thieves, an official told on Saturday.

Executive Engineer (XEN) PESCO City division Fida Muhammad Mehsud said that during raids from September 7 to 22, several areas were cleared of direct hooks that were used for electricity theft as at least 700 illegal connections removed while 173 cases have been registered against electricity thieves during the operation.

While an amount of Rs 45 million was recovered from power defaulters," he added.

The operation was conducted by Pesco City division on the directives of Superintendent Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur.

He said that the crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Circle September From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

22 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

37 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan