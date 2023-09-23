Rs 45m recovered from defaulters: Pesco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) DIKhan division has recovered Rs 45,000,000 from defaulters in the city division during the ongoing operations against power thieves, an official told on Saturday.

Executive Engineer (XEN) PESCO City division Fida Muhammad Mehsud said that during raids from September 7 to 22, several areas were cleared of direct hooks that were used for electricity theft as at least 700 illegal connections removed while 173 cases have been registered against electricity thieves during the operation.

While an amount of Rs 45 million was recovered from power defaulters," he added.

The operation was conducted by Pesco City division on the directives of Superintendent Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur.

He said that the crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made.