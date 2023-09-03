Open Menu

Rs 4.5m Released For Treatment Of Policemen, Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved release of more than Rs 4.5 million funds for treatment of police personnel and their families.

He approved the release of funds on the cases sent from different districts, including Lahore.

Wireless operator Zahid Mahmood's 4-year-old daughter with hearing impairment has been approved for a cochlear implant of Rs 18.30 lakh.

The widow of the deceased Sub-Inspector Ilyas Ali was given Rs 1 million for cancer treatment.

Constable Umar Farooq, who lost his leg in a traffic accident, was given Rs 0.5 million for treatment.

ASI Mohammad Khalid Javed has been sanctioned Rs 0.

5 million for the treatment of his daughter's backbone.

Gazi Constable Kaleemullah was given Rs 0.2 million for surgical treatment.

The Welfare Management Committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara had recommended the release of funds on the above cases.

The Welfare Committee approved the above medical financial assistance after carefully examining the applications received from various districts and field formations.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Gazi Mohammad Salahuddin, AIG Ahsan Saifullah, and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the meeting.

