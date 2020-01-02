UrduPoint.com
Rs 460 Million Allocated To Counter Locust Attack In Sindh: Parliamentary Secretary For National Food Security Sahibzada Amir Sultan

Rs 460 million allocated to counter locust attack in Sindh: Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Sahibzada Amir Sultan

Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Sahibzada Amir Sultan Thursday assured the National Assembly that the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet had allocated Rs 460 million to be spent till July, 2020 to counter the locust attacks in Sindh

Responding to a calling attention of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, he said the government had already spent Rs 300 million to counter the attacks of locust. 14000 liters of medicines were available in Sindh to be used against the locust, he added.

Amir Sultan said a national action plan had been adopted to counter the locust, he added.

Mover of the notice Naveed Qamar said the eastern districts of Sindh were affected by locust and more districts were getting further affected.

Amir Sultan responded that said 112 persons, 28 teams,14 camps and seven vehicles and three airplanes for aerial spray were deployed.

MNA Ghulam Ali Talpur said the locust had covered the sky like black clouds in 12 districts of Sindh and the spectacle was of 18th century as people were putting their crops on fire in order to save more crops.

He said the finance ministry did not release Rs 40 million to counter the locust attack, adding the government should exempt the cottonseed from five percent sales tax.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the cotton crop was reduced to 9.8 million bales.

She said an agreement could be signed with China for getting good cotton produce. An analysis should be done about the locust crop, she added.

