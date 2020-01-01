UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 46,302.528 Million Released For NHA Projects Under PSDP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:27 PM

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

The government has released Rs 46,302.528 million for under-construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year out of the total allocation of Rs154966.835 million till end of December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The government has released Rs 46,302.528 million for under-construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year out of the total allocation of Rs154966.835 million till end of December 2019.

An official source on Wednesday informed APP that for construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, the total allocation of Rs 11500 million was made which has already been released. For four-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length, a total of Rs 1000 million have been allocated out of which Rs 500 million have been released, he informed.

He further said for construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs 1090.589 have been earmarked which have already issues.

The official said for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs 1250 million have been allocated out of which Rs 650 million have been released.

He said out of Rs 1500 million set aside for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Burhan/Hakla to D.

I. Khan Motorway Rs 750 million have been issued so far.

He said Rs 1931.980 million have been earmarked for construction of 29.1 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) out of which Rs 810 million have been issued whereas out of Rs 5000 million allocated for Construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal (M-4), 184-km Rs 500 million have been released. Out of Rs 4000 million allocated for Sarai Gambila-Kohat section of Indus Highway, Rs 1600 million have been issued.

For dualization and Improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs 2000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 1000 million have been issued so far, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs1000 million had been allocated which has already been released.

The official said for improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) Rs 3500 million have been allocated out of which Rs1750 million have been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs 4500 million have been allocated out of which Rs2340 million have been released so far.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Motorway Road Kohat I Khan December NHA 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

3 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

5 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

3 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

3 minutes ago

Agriculture University starts Management Program

3 minutes ago

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.