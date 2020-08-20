Rs 4.63b distributed under Ehsaas programme

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that Rs 4.63 billion had so far been distributed among 386,304 people in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency cash programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that Rs 4.63 billion had so far been distributed among 386,304 people in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency cash programme.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that 10 cash distribution centres were working across the district where the deserving people were getting financial aid of Ehsaas money through 58 counters.

He said that 440,487 people had so far been been registered in Faisalabad for Ehsaas grant and cash distribution centers would remain open till disbursement of Ehsaas money among all registered persons.