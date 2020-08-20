UrduPoint.com
Rs 4.63b Distributed Under Ehsaas Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that Rs 4.63 billion had so far been distributed among 386,304 people in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency cash programme

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that 10 cash distribution centres were working across the district where the deserving people were getting financial aid of Ehsaas money through 58 counters.

He said that 440,487 people had so far been been registered in Faisalabad for Ehsaas grant and cash distribution centers would remain open till disbursement of Ehsaas money among all registered persons.

