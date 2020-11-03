UrduPoint.com
Rs 4.7 Mln Fine Imposed To Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:16 PM

District administration imposed a fine of Rs 4.7 millions to shopkeepers, involved in undue profiteering during month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration imposed a fine of Rs 4.7 millions to shopkeepers, involved in undue profiteering during month of October.

According to official sources, Special Price Control Magistrates conducted raids throughout the month and also arrested 315 shopkeepers.

This was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, to review performance of Special Price Control Magistrates, here on Tuesday.

MPAs Javed Akhtar Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Raan, Qasim Langah, Sabeen Gul and officers from district administration also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that huge stock of sugar was available with Utility Stores Corporation. The sugar is being provided on subsidize price Rs 68/kg, at 90 USC stores operating in the city. Similarly, sugar is also available at Sahulat Bazaars, said officials. Recently, 240 metric tonne imported sugar reached Multan. The imported sugar will be given to domestic consumers only. The provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik expressed satisfaction and stated that sugar supply would be doubled at USC stores.

