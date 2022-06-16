UrduPoint.com

Rs 470 Billion Allocated For Health Sector In Punjab Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rs 470 billion allocated for health sector in Punjab budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 470 billion for the health sector in 2022-23 budget announced here on Wednesday.

According to budget documents, the allocation was 27 per cent higher than the amount reserved in last year's budget. The government allocated Rs 296 billion for non-development budget and Rs 174 billion for development budget, it added.

The budget documents said that the PML-N government launched Sehat Card in 2016 and health insurance for poor masses was also part of it. However, the PTI government named the scheme as Insaf card and used the same for cheap popularity, it said, adding that all the claims of the previous government about Insaf card proved bogus. The budget document added that the government increased the allocation for the programme from Rs 60 billion (last year) to Rs 125.4 billion this year, so that maximum facilities could be provided to the masses.

The documents also shared that the treatment of kidney and liver diseases was a serious issue and the PML-N government founded Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore for the treatment of such diseases. However, the project was neglected in the previous era but the current government was restoring this project of national significance and it had reserved Rs 5 billion amount for the PKLI, it added.

The budget document said that provision of free medicine to cancer patients was an initiative of the PML-N but it was closed down by the PTI government. The Punjab government had announced restoring the same scheme from July 1 at all the public sector hospitals of the province, it added.

The Punjab government allocated Rs 151.5 billion development budget for the Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Department. The amount is 93 per cent higher as compared to last year's budget and it will be used for the upgradation of hospitals, hostels of medical colleges, provision of CT Scan and MRI machines at the teaching hospitals of Punjab, provision of ventilators to state-run hospitals, and establishment of 70-bed trauma centre, the document added.

As per the document, the government reserved Rs 21 billion development budget for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and funds will be used to run the National Health Support Programme, provision of missing facilities in the health councils of the province and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Same July 2016 Cancer All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

9 minutes ago
 Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b fo ..

Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b for PSCA allocated

9 minutes ago
 J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educationa ..

J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educational terrorism in IIOJ&K

9 minutes ago
 Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colo ..

Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colombia

9 minutes ago
 Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: C ..

Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: CM

9 minutes ago
 Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi B ..

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.