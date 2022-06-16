Rs 470 billion allocated for health sector in Punjab budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 470 billion for the health sector in 2022-23 budget announced here on Wednesday.

According to budget documents, the allocation was 27 per cent higher than the amount reserved in last year's budget. The government allocated Rs 296 billion for non-development budget and Rs 174 billion for development budget, it added.

The budget documents said that the PML-N government launched Sehat Card in 2016 and health insurance for poor masses was also part of it. However, the PTI government named the scheme as Insaf card and used the same for cheap popularity, it said, adding that all the claims of the previous government about Insaf card proved bogus. The budget document added that the government increased the allocation for the programme from Rs 60 billion (last year) to Rs 125.4 billion this year, so that maximum facilities could be provided to the masses.

The documents also shared that the treatment of kidney and liver diseases was a serious issue and the PML-N government founded Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore for the treatment of such diseases. However, the project was neglected in the previous era but the current government was restoring this project of national significance and it had reserved Rs 5 billion amount for the PKLI, it added.

The budget document said that provision of free medicine to cancer patients was an initiative of the PML-N but it was closed down by the PTI government. The Punjab government had announced restoring the same scheme from July 1 at all the public sector hospitals of the province, it added.

The Punjab government allocated Rs 151.5 billion development budget for the Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Department. The amount is 93 per cent higher as compared to last year's budget and it will be used for the upgradation of hospitals, hostels of medical colleges, provision of CT Scan and MRI machines at the teaching hospitals of Punjab, provision of ventilators to state-run hospitals, and establishment of 70-bed trauma centre, the document added.

As per the document, the government reserved Rs 21 billion development budget for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and funds will be used to run the National Health Support Programme, provision of missing facilities in the health councils of the province and others.