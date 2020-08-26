UrduPoint.com
Rs. 4.71 Bln Distributed Under Ehsaas Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs. 4.71 billion has so far been distributed among 391,253 poor persons in district Faisalabad under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that cash distribution centers were functional at 10 sites in the district where registered people were getting Ehsaas support through 56 counters.

DC said that 440,487 deserving persons were registered for Ehsaas program in district Faisalabad , and added that cash distribution centers will remain functional till payment to all registered people.

