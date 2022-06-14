UrduPoint.com

Rs 4.715 Bln Allocated For Maintenance Of Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Rs 4.715 bln allocated for maintenance of roads

The chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the Sindh government was not only committed to expanding the road network but it was also injecting more money for repair and maintenance of 38 existing infrastructure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the Sindh government was not only committed to expanding the road network but it was also injecting more money for repair and maintenance of 38 existing infrastructure.

He said"The works and services department is striving to address the issue of continuously increasing pressure on the Road Transportation System; therefore, it requires perpetual expansion, maintenance, replacement and modernization."To achieve these goals, allocation for maintenance of roads has been enhanced from Rs. 4.335 billion during CFY to Rs. 4.715 billion for the next FY 2022-23.

