Rs 4.75 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff Likely For October

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:37 PM

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.75 per unit increase in power tariff for October under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.75 per unit increase in power tariff for October under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.

A total of 11,296GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 105.06 billion during the said period while 10,982.

86 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 23.26 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.69 per cent Coal, 0.51 per cent high speed diesel, 10.88 per cent furnace oil, 9.67 per cent local gas, 23.93 per cent RLNG, 12.33 per cent nuclear and 1.64 per cent Wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on November 30.

The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

