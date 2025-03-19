Rs. 4.75m Released For Medical Expenses Of Injured Cops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Dr. Usman Anwar released another 4.75 million rupees to pay for medical expenses of injured personnel from various districts including Lahore.
While giving details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Rs. 1.5 million was released for medical expenses to injured constable Muhammad Shahzaib. Similarly, Rs. 1.5 million was also released to injured constable Nusrat Khan for medical expenses, while Rs. 1 million was given to injured Sub-Inspector Wasif Munir for treatment. Spokesperson for Punjab Police further said that injured Constable Mudassar Ahmad was given Rs.
05 lakh for medical expenses, while injured Head Constable Muhammad Imran, Constable Ali Akbar, Ghazi Younas Raza were issued a total of Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses.
The Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad, approved the release of funds.
IG Punjab has said that the best treatment and early rehabilitation of police ghazis is the top priority.
He said that no effort should be spared for the best health and welfare of injured brave ghazi personnel.
