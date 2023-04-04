Rs 476,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 476,000 fine on 244 profiteers, sealed 11 shops and arrested eight shopkeepers over violation of the Price Control Act in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found scores of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The teamsimposed fine on them.

The teams also sealed 11 stores and arrested eight shopkeepers and handed them over to police.