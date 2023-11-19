Open Menu

Rs 478.5m Fine Imposed On 3,943 Power Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,943 power pilferers during the last 72 days and imposed over Rs 478.5 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 10.3 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 2,970 million was also recovered from defaulters. He said that 3,722 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3,227 pilferers. He said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1266 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.151.8 million on them under the head of 3285,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 433 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.59.9 million under 1455,000 detection units.

Similarly, 423 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

52.3 million under 1024,000 detection units.

He further said that 422 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.59.6 million under 1300,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 128 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.19.2 million for 397,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 494 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.49 million for 1077,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 427 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.45.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 978,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 311 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.36 million for 710,000 detection units, spokesman added.

