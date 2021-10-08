Rs 4.8 bln approved for community-based development projects in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved 559 community-based development projects for Karak district at a cost of Rs 4.8 billion.

A monthly monitoring report would be compiled to maintain the speed and quality of work on the projects, said Planning and Development Department.

Under the project, roads, water supply, public health, irrigation, agriculture, education, health, social welfare, power projects would be worked on.

The project would usher in a new era of economic and social development in the region.

The provincial government was working on projects on an equal footing for all districts in the light of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan's development vision.