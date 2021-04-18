Rs 4.8 mln gets from various illegal commercial buildings: RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :On the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani grand operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing's staff including In-charge Demolition Squad and Building Inspector has sealed three plazas namely Prime Mall, Apex Building and Landmark Square in Top City Housing Scheme Islamabad.

The Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab said 14 notices and nine challans have been issued to the owners of illegal constructed buildings. LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs4.8 million from various illegal commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialization fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans / maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Under the directives of Director General RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, the LU&BC Wing conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.

The Director General RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said that the people should also show moral responsibility and remove all kinds of encroachments as much as possible.