Rs 48 mln to be spent on 75 schools schemes

As many as 75 schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs. 48 million in various government schools of the district during current fiscal year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -: As many as 75 schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs. 48 million in various government schools of the district during current fiscal year.

The schemes include construction of additional class rooms, IT labs and boundary wall etc.

This was told in meeting of district education review committee held with Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi here on Monday.

The DC directed early completion of technical and administrative matters for initiating the development schemes in schools,adding that he said to achieve set targets under CM Punjab education Road Map Programme.