UrduPoint.com

Rs 48 Mln Welfare Grant Approved For Non-gazetted Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Rs 48 mln welfare grant approved for non-gazetted employees

The District Benevolent Fund Board has approved a welfare fund of Rs 48 million for non-gazetted employees of various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The District Benevolent Fund board has approved a welfare fund of Rs 48 million for non-gazetted employees of various departments.

This amount will be given to 1,033 employees under different heads.

The approval of the welfare fund was granted in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan here on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 32.4 million approved as marriage grant, Rs 15 million funeral grants and Rs 761,000 for scholarships for the children of government officials.

Related Topics

Marriage Government Million

Recent Stories

CDA conducts anti encroachment operation at IJP ro ..

CDA conducts anti encroachment operation at IJP road

2 minutes ago
 6 mega projects of Health Authority underway in Ba ..

6 mega projects of Health Authority underway in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 87 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

87 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for EU Oil Embargo, Focused on Ma ..

Russia Preparing for EU Oil Embargo, Focused on Maintaining Production - Novak

2 minutes ago
 APTMA, US Cotton Council agree to boost bilateral ..

APTMA, US Cotton Council agree to boost bilateral cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Almost 45% of US Parents Fear for Children's Safet ..

Almost 45% of US Parents Fear for Children's Safety at School, Highest Since 200 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.