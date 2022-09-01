Rs 48 mln welfare grant approved for non-gazetted employees

The District Benevolent Fund Board has approved a welfare fund of Rs 48 million for non-gazetted employees of various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The District Benevolent Fund board has approved a welfare fund of Rs 48 million for non-gazetted employees of various departments.

This amount will be given to 1,033 employees under different heads.

The approval of the welfare fund was granted in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan here on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 32.4 million approved as marriage grant, Rs 15 million funeral grants and Rs 761,000 for scholarships for the children of government officials.