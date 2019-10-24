Rs 480mln Galliat Development Authority revenue target for 2019: Raza

Galliat Development Authority (GDA) has not imposed any new taxes and taxes would be levied on urban areas, towns and commercial buildings, stated by the Director General DGA Raza Habib

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Galliat Development Authority (GDA) has not imposed any new taxes and taxes would be levied on urban areas, towns and commercial buildings, stated by the Director General DGA Raza Habib.

Addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club here Thursday, he said that by the end of December 2019, GDA would be saved Rs 201.1million however revenue target for current year is Rs 480 million.

Giving the details of the roads project with the collaboration of ADB he said GDA would expand be 85kilometers three roads including Bakot-Nathaigali Road, Nawanshahr-Thandyani Road and Baragali- Havelian Road and construction would soon be started.

Raza Habeeb stated that GDA would also be started water supply schemes for Donga Gali, Khaira Gali and Khanas Pur Ayubia, adding we import process of heavy snow clearing machinery from Canada is in under process and would take up to a year.

He further said that GDA has also decided to install three big LED screens at Salhad, Barian and Harno during the current year to facilitate tourists and garbage's containers worth Rs1.8million have been installed on different touristic sites of Galliat.