UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 4.81bln Disbursed In Faisalabad Under Ehsaas Programme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Rs 4.81bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas programme

More than Rs 4.81 billion has been disbursed among 397,187 persons in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, until now

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :More than Rs 4.81 billion has been disbursed among 397,187 persons in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, until now.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, In-charge Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Faisalabad Muqarrab Awan said that the local administration had made foolproof arrangements for distribution of Ehsaas money among registered poor people of Faisalabad.

In this connection, 19 cash distribution centres were established across the district where 297,187 registered persons had so far received the Ehsaas money through 56 counters.

Every beneficiary was given cash amounting to Rs 12,000 through a fair and transparent manner.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Poor Money Billion

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

15 minutes ago

Qualifier Podoroska shocks Svitolina to make Frenc ..

26 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting to review anti-dengue arrangemen ..

28 seconds ago

Three militants involved in sectarian killings arr ..

29 seconds ago

16th annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition concl ..

31 seconds ago

Balochistan moving on path of progress: Ehsanullah ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.