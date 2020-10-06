Rs 4.81bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas programme

More than Rs 4.81 billion has been disbursed among 397,187 persons in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, until now

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :More than Rs 4.81 billion has been disbursed among 397,187 persons in district Faisalabad under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, until now.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, In-charge Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Faisalabad Muqarrab Awan said that the local administration had made foolproof arrangements for distribution of Ehsaas money among registered poor people of Faisalabad.

In this connection, 19 cash distribution centres were established across the district where 297,187 registered persons had so far received the Ehsaas money through 56 counters.

Every beneficiary was given cash amounting to Rs 12,000 through a fair and transparent manner.