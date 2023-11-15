Open Menu

Rs 4,822,500 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Encroachment:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Rs 4,822,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 4,822,500 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 396 challans tickets over multiple violations by enforcement team during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city.

He said that a total of 200 warning notices were issued to violators.The anti-encroachment team removed temporary encroachment established at Satellite town, Sherazi town and mission road and also imposed fines on shopkeepers in Faisal Bazaar, Katchery Bazaar, streets of block no 2, General Bus Stand road and Qenchi morr over encroachments during the last month, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

3 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

12 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

12 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

13 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

13 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

13 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

13 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan