Rs 4,822,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over encroachment:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 4,822,500 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 396 challans tickets over multiple violations by enforcement team during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city.

He said that a total of 200 warning notices were issued to violators.The anti-encroachment team removed temporary encroachment established at Satellite town, Sherazi town and mission road and also imposed fines on shopkeepers in Faisal Bazaar, Katchery Bazaar, streets of block no 2, General Bus Stand road and Qenchi morr over encroachments during the last month, he added.