Rs 486.7m Fine Imposed On 4,032 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,032 power pilferers during the last 75 days and imposed Rs 486.7 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 10.5 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 297.9 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 3851 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3334 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1293 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.153.5 million on them under the head of 3327,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 443 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.61.2 million under 1481,000 detection units.

Similarly, 436 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

53.6 million under 10504,000 detection units.

He further said that 428 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.63.4 million under 1325,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 130 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.19.5 million for 400,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 508 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.53.7 million for 1103,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 438 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.46.7 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 998,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 316 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.36.1 million for 716,000 detection units, spokesman added.

