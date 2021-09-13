UrduPoint.com

Rs 489,207 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:34 PM

Rs 489,207 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 489,207 fine on profiteers and ordered for registration of cases against 37 shopkeepers during a 10-day drive against hoarding, price-hike and profiteering across the district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :

According to a report released by the district officer industries, inspections were conducted by the magistrates from Sept 1 to 10, during which 354 shopkeepers were found committing violations of the laws.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan directed all magistrates to utilise all their energies to provide maximum relief to people and ensure uninterrupted delivery of quality and clean food items to the public. She directed all price control magistrates to ensure the display of price lists on prominent places outside their shops.

