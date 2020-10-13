MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing of South Punjab, Urban development and public health engineering, Liaquat Ali Chatha Tuesday visited Shah Shams park to inspect development work worth of Rs 48 million project.

PHA spokesman Jalaluddin said that the park would have an additional facility of a ladies gym for fitness and health.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr.

Malik Abid Mahmood, chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua, director horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, director Iqbal Saifi and director engineering Mushtaq Khan gave briefing to the secretary on the status of work.

Chatha advised officials to speed up proceedings and make all public facilities available at the city's old park.

He ordered to auction the scrap material and warned there would be no compromise on quality of work and material.

Ijaz Janjua said that funds would be utilized judiciously to develop the park on modern lines.

Spokesman said, jogging tracks, walking tracks, wash rooms would be build while water supply, electricity, lighting system would be improved. Its landscape would be improved with plantation, extensive greenery and seating arrangements for visitors like benches.

He said that the beautiful lake inside the park would be renovated.

The heaps of garbage and trash that were accumulated at a corner of the park adjacent to a school have been lifted andearth filling was in progress there. Boundary wall was also beingbuilt where it was missing.