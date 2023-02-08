Rs 4.9 billion approved for Gwadar Safe City Project: Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch

Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Wednesday said that about 4.966905 billion rupees have been approved for Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-One)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Wednesday said that about 4.966905 billion rupees have been approved for Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-One).

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations from different areas in his office.

He said that the Central Development Working Party had approved about 4.966905 billion rupees for phase-I of the Gwadar Safe City Project to ensure foolproof security in view of the widespread economic boom in the city.

He said the project was one of the 10 development projects that the Central Development Working Party approved under the chair of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

It was approved in the meeting that the Gwadar Safe City project will help all government stakeholders, including the civic administration, Gwadar Police, and other law enforcement agencies to support the security system and reduce communication challenges, the DC noted.