Rs 4.9 bln spent on 3938 uplift schemes in division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed said that funds amounting to Rs 4.9 billion have been spent on 3938 ongoing schemes in the division, which was 97% of the total allocated funds.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing development schemes at his office here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that Rs 1.11 billion out of the allocated funds of Rs 1.36 billion had been utilized for 585 ongoing schemes in Sargodha district, Rs 936.3 million out of the funds of Rs 1.

11 billion allocated for 714 schemes of district Khushab, Rs 2.20 billion out of Rs 2.63 billion for 1255 schemes in Mianwali district, and Rs 940 million was utilized for 1384 schemes in Bhakkar district.

The Commissioner directed the officials to complete the development projects on time.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of four districts, Director Development, Deputy Director Technical and officials of other departments including Public Health Engineering, Highways, Building and Local Government.