UrduPoint.com

Rs 4.9 Bln Spent On 3938 Uplift Schemes In Division

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Rs 4.9 bln spent on 3938 uplift schemes in division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed said that funds amounting to Rs 4.9 billion have been spent on 3938 ongoing schemes in the division, which was 97% of the total allocated funds.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing development schemes at his office here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that Rs 1.11 billion out of the allocated funds of Rs 1.36 billion had been utilized for 585 ongoing schemes in Sargodha district, Rs 936.3 million out of the funds of Rs 1.

11 billion allocated for 714 schemes of district Khushab, Rs 2.20 billion out of Rs 2.63 billion for 1255 schemes in Mianwali district, and Rs 940 million was utilized for 1384 schemes in Bhakkar district.

The Commissioner directed the officials to complete the development projects on time.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of four districts, Director Development, Deputy Director Technical and officials of other departments including Public Health Engineering, Highways, Building and Local Government.

Related Topics

Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

29 minutes ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congres ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

3 hours ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.