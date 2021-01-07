Rs 4.9 bn approved for 2020-21 under KP Irrigated Agriculture Improvement project

The first steering committee meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) Irrigated Agriculture Improvement project on Thursday approved work plan of Rs 4.9 billion for the year 2020-21 to improve the performance of irrigated agriculture for farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):The first steering committee meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) Irrigated Agriculture Improvement project on Thursday approved work plan of Rs 4.9 billion for the year 2020-21 to improve the performance of irrigated agriculture for farmers.

The project will support agricultural productivity in province by improving irrigation, strengthening small farmers skills and supporting farmers to add value to their products.

The total cost of the World Bank sponsoered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated-Agriculture Improvement Project is Rs 30 billion (US$ 219.30 million) will be excecuted by the provincial Agriculture Development in six years duration.

The objective of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated-Agriculture Improvement Project is to improve the performance of irrigated agriculture for farmers in the project area. The project comprises of five components.

The first component, improvement of community irrigation systems will improve the on-farm water supply in irrigated areas.

The second component, introduction of modern irrigation technologies will provide support to farmers for the adoption of modern irrigation technologies to increase on-farm water application efficiency.

It consists of following sub-components that is installation of high-efficiency irrigation systems (HEIS), construction of on-farm water storage tanks and ponds, strengthening precision land leveling service in private sector.

The third component, capacity building and establishing knowledge base for future inclusive growth consists of following sub-components capacity building for farmers and government institutions, establishing knowledge base for future inclusive growth.

The fourth component, project management and monitoring will ensure that all project activities are implemented effectively and in a timely manner.

It consists of following sub-components that are project management, operations and administration, project implementation supervision consultanc, monitoring and evaluation consultancy.

The fifth component, contingent emergency response supports preparedness and rapid response to disaster, emergency, and or catastrophic events, as needed.