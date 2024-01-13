Rs 490m To Be Spent On Upgradation Of Hazrat Shah Shamas Shrine: Minister
Provincial Minister Auqaf, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, said that the upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine was underway for Rs 490 million to promote religious tourism
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Provincial Minister Auqaf, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, said that the upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine was underway for Rs 490 million to promote religious tourism.
The development projects worth billions of rupees were underway in the city of Saints.
The minister expressed these views during a visit to the city along with Provincial Minister P&D Bilal Afzal here on Saturday.
Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf were also present.
The provincial ministers inspected various projects including Nishtar-II, Hazrat Shah Shams, Hazrat Musa Pak shrines and Children Hospital Emergency.
On this occasion, the provincial ministers said that a detailed report would be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi regarding progress on the projects.
There was no compromise on the timely completion of the schemes.
Syed Azfar Ali Nasir expressed dissatisfaction over the speed of work on Musa Pak shrine and directed the Walled City to increase the speed of work.
Provincial Finance Minister Bilal Afzal said that the construction of Nishtar-II hospital has entered into final stages with a huge sum of Rs 10 billion.
The hospital was a revolutionary project in the health sector and its completion will enable people to have easy access to basic health facilities.
Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has a special focus on the health sector.
On this occasion, Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak, RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhary and officers of related departments were present while the deputy commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the projects.
