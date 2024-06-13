Open Menu

Rs. 4,918 Mln Earmarked For Industries And Production Projects In PSDP 2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 12:01 AM

Rs. 4,918 mln earmarked for Industries and production projects in PSDP 2024-25

) The federal government will spend around Rs. 4,918 million on 13 ongoing projects of industries and production division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government will spend around Rs. 4,918 million on 13 ongoing projects of industries and production division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

According to a budget document issued on Wednesday, an amount of An amount of Rs. 500 million has earmarked for the National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including the feasibility Knowledge Economy Initiative.

The government has allocated Rs. 1,303.494 million for the Establishment of 132 KV Grid Station At Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi while Rs. 1,000 million for the Establishment of the Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.

Rs 662.347 million has earmarked for Acquisition of Land for the Establishment of SME facilitation centres at various locations (Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar & Quetta) whereas Rs. 300 million for Industrial Designing & Automation Centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Technology Budget Sialkot Lasbela Bin Qasim Hub Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

4 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

4 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

7 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

7 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

7 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

7 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

13 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

13 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan