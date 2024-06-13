Rs. 4,918 mln earmarked for Industries and production projects in PSDP 2024-25

) The federal government will spend around Rs. 4,918 million on 13 ongoing projects of industries and production division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government will spend around Rs. 4,918 million on 13 ongoing projects of industries and production division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

According to a budget document issued on Wednesday, an amount of An amount of Rs. 500 million has earmarked for the National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including the feasibility Knowledge Economy Initiative.

The government has allocated Rs. 1,303.494 million for the Establishment of 132 KV Grid Station At Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi while Rs. 1,000 million for the Establishment of the Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.

Rs 662.347 million has earmarked for Acquisition of Land for the Establishment of SME facilitation centres at various locations (Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar & Quetta) whereas Rs. 300 million for Industrial Designing & Automation Centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot.