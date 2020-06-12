Rs. 4975 million allocated for SUPARCO in PSDP 2020-21

The government has allocated Rs 4975 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for eight ongoing and three new projects of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has allocated Rs 4975 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for eight ongoing and three new projects of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

According to the PSDP, Rs 4693.757 million has been earmarked for the five ongoing schemes while Rs 281.243 million has been allocated for the three new schemes.

Among the major ongoing projects, Rs 2241 million has been allocated for `Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite', Rs 1881 million for `Establishment of Pakistan Space Center' and Rs 236 million for `Feasibility and System Definition Study of Pakistan's Optical Remote Sensing Satellite'.

In the new schemes, Rs 100 million each has been allocated for `Feasibility and System Definition Study of Spaceport' and `Development and Deployment of Online Satellite Image Service'.