Rs. 4bln Allocated For Punjab HR & Minorities Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion under the development fund for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 3.867 billion has been allocated for 13 new schemes of the department while an amount of Rs. 132 million will be spent on the new scheme.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 67 million for provision of land/construction of Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Complex, Rs. 125 million for capacity building of Human Rights Cell, Rs. 350 million for development of model localities of minorities (phase-IV) and Rs. 300 million for improvement/renovation of religious places of minorities to promote tourism and Rs. 200 million for construction/repair/renovation of graveyards/ Janazgah/ Shamshan Ghat and community centres for minorities.

