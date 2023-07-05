Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city project in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A sum of Rs 4 billion has been estimated for installation of 120 screens and 2260 cameras at 213 places under the safe city project here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A sum of Rs 4 billion has been estimated for installation of 120 screens and 2260 cameras at 213 places under the safe city project here.

This was disclosed by Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during a video-link meeting held with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

The CM directed for immediate measures to make the safe city project functional in the shortest possible time.

He said that the circle of this project would be extended to other districts also as this project is very important for smart cities.

The software developed locally is the most advanced, through which faces could be recognized, said Chairman Punjab Information Technology board during the meeting.