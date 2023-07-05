Open Menu

Rs 4bln Estimated For 2260 Cameras Under Safe City Project In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city project in Faisalabad

A sum of Rs 4 billion has been estimated for installation of 120 screens and 2260 cameras at 213 places under the safe city project here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A sum of Rs 4 billion has been estimated for installation of 120 screens and 2260 cameras at 213 places under the safe city project here.

This was disclosed by Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during a video-link meeting held with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

The CM directed for immediate measures to make the safe city project functional in the shortest possible time.

He said that the circle of this project would be extended to other districts also as this project is very important for smart cities.

The software developed locally is the most advanced, through which faces could be recognized, said Chairman Punjab Information Technology board during the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Punjab Circle Billion

Recent Stories

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

3 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

3 minutes ago
 HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten yea ..

HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten years of CPEC, BRI

5 minutes ago
 Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Ener ..

Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Energy Production - CEO

3 minutes ago
 Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to ..

Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to Dispose of Cryptoassets - Repo ..

8 minutes ago
4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter ..

4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter oil discarded, 2 arrested

6 minutes ago
 German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budg ..

German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budget

6 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews dengue prevention arrangement ..

Chairman CDA reviews dengue prevention arrangements in ICT

6 minutes ago
 Brazil's Petrobras Moving Toward Trading in Nation ..

Brazil's Petrobras Moving Toward Trading in National Currencies - CEO

8 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan express satisfaction with recent IMF package ..

Ahsan express satisfaction with recent IMF package

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan