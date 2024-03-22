Rs 4m Fine Imposed On Profiteers During Three Weeks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The price magistrates inspected 34828 shops during last three weeks from Mar 1 to 21 and imposed heavy fine worth over Rs 4 million on profiteers and hoarders in the district.
District government spokesman said on Friday that 111 violating shopkeepers were named in FIRs, another 351 were arrested on the spot and shops of 27 violators were sealed during three-week period.
Deputy commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Luk said that price magistrates have been instructed to further intensify campaign against the elements involved in creating artificial price hike and profiteers.
