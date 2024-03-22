Open Menu

Rs 4m Fine Imposed On Profiteers During Three Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Rs 4m fine imposed on profiteers during three weeks

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The price magistrates inspected 34828 shops during last three weeks from Mar 1 to 21 and imposed heavy fine worth over Rs 4 million on profiteers and hoarders in the district.

District government spokesman said on Friday that 111 violating shopkeepers were named in FIRs, another 351 were arrested on the spot and shops of 27 violators were sealed during three-week period.

Deputy commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Luk said that price magistrates have been instructed to further intensify campaign against the elements involved in creating artificial price hike and profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Price From Government Million

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

12 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

53 minutes ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

3 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan