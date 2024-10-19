Open Menu

Rs. 4m Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers In Lodhran

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Rs. 4m fine imposed on shopkeepers in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The special price control magistrates conducted crackdown on elements involved in profiteering and hoarding across the district and imposed Rs. 4 million fine on shopkeepers in the current month so far.

According to a report released by the district administration, 731 shopkeepers involved in overpricing, hoarding and profiteering were imposed fine.

Also, 163 individuals were arrested for violating the Price Control Act, with one FIR registered during the current month of October so far.

The magistrates conducted more than 7,000 inspections across various markets in the district, uncovering 4,431 violations related to pricing irregularities.

Last month, in September, under the guidance of DC Abdul Rauf Mehr, the magistrates imposed Rs. 4.2 million in fines on profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Price September October FIR Market Million

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

25 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

38 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

43 minutes ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

2 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

3 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

3 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

3 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

4 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan