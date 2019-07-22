Rs 4mln released for Saddozai tomb in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:A sum of Rs 4million was released to Punjab Archaeology Department for conservation of historical tomb of Shah Hussain Saddozai, the first from Saddozai clan to have settled in Multan in the mid of 17th century.

The project would be completed in two-year period at the total cost of Rs 7.6 million.

Official sources said here on Monday that tender process was completed and work order would be issued soon for project execution.

Shah Hussain was the grandson of Asadul Ain alias Saddo Khan, the progenitor of Saddozai clan and was the first from Saddozais to have reached and settled in Multan in 1,652 after he left Afghanistan (Qandhar) due to differences with the then rulers.

Shah Hussain Saddozai was given the title of Wafadaar Khan by a Mughal emperor and was allotted 'Jaageer' following which Multan became the second home of Saddozais.

The Saddozai rulers like Nawab Shuja Khan and Nawab Muzaffar Khan, and others were the descendants of Shah Hussain Saddozai.

Archaeology department official said the tomb had two wooden doors of modern design adding that these would be replaced by Mughal design wooden doors.

Underpinning of salt affected portions of walls would be carried out up to a height of 12 feet on the exterior. Interior of walls would also undergo the underpinning process.

Lime plaster would be applied on the dome and walls, while fresco designs would be revived on the dome interior.

Brick imitation and Kashi tile work would be restored on the second storey of the dome that is octagonal in shape.

Merlons of Kashi tiles on the parapet would also be restored.