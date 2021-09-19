UrduPoint.com

Rs 5 B Spent On Uplift Schemes In Kot Addu: Ashraf Rind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Rs 5 b spent on uplift schemes in Kot Addu: Ashraf Rind

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Irrigation Ashraf Khan Rind Sunday said that Rs five billion had been spent on uplift schemes in Kot Addu.

Addressing a press conference here, he stated that development of backward region was top priority of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The deprivations of the region would be addressed as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Ashraf Rind. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also belonged to the backward region and understand the problems in the region, Rind said and added that the provincial government was taking keen interest in uplift of the region by issuing huge funds.

Ashraf Rind said the uplift work also brought employment opportunities in south Punjab.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Kot Addu Sunday Government Top Billion Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

47 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.