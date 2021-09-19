Rs 5 b spent on uplift schemes in Kot Addu: Ashraf Rind

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Irrigation Ashraf Khan Rind Sunday said that Rs five billion had been spent on uplift schemes in Kot Addu.

Addressing a press conference here, he stated that development of backward region was top priority of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The deprivations of the region would be addressed as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Ashraf Rind. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also belonged to the backward region and understand the problems in the region, Rind said and added that the provincial government was taking keen interest in uplift of the region by issuing huge funds.

Ashraf Rind said the uplift work also brought employment opportunities in south Punjab.