Rs 5 billion included in PSDP for development of Ziarat,Harnai districts: Haji Noor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Monday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan had included 5 billion rupees in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for ensuring development of Ziarat and Harnai district.

Talking to media persons, he said these 5 billion rupees would be spent in four tehsils of both district's progress schemes which could be brought prosperity in the areas after completion of projects on timely.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with his cabinet members was paying special attention on all district of development in order to remove backwardness and poverty from the province.

"Rs, 1 billion has been allocated for Tehsil Sanjawi progress project to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps", he said, adding Sanjawi was ignored in advancement schemes in tenure of past.

He said efforts were afoot to approve funds for constructing new building of municipal, Tehsil headquarter hospital's 3 ambulances and funds allocation for medicines after giving status of Sanjawi of Municipal.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Khan said incumbent provincial government was striving to address all public issues on top priority basis,for this purpose ministers were busy day and night in respective areas to reduce difficulties of masses.

He said facilities including education, health, supply of clean water, provision of electricity and increasing job opportunities for youth were being focused by present regime for welfare of public in the areas, saying that nationalists and religious parties were responsible for backwardness of the province.

Minister claimed nationalist and religious parties had remained part of government from several decades but they did nothing for public welfare and had only focused their increasing business activities and bank balances for interest of themselves in province.

He said current provincial government was successfully addressing basic problems in respective areas in short periods and put province on track of development, saying that he would fulfill his promises which had done with people during general election.