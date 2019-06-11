Rs. 5 billion, including foreign aid allotted for governance sector

An amount of five billion rupees, including foreign aid of 2.4 billion has been allocated for the governance sector in the next fiscal year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) An amount of five billion rupees, including foreign aid of 2.4 billion has been allocated for the governance sector in the next fiscal year.

Capacity of public sector will be enhanced for improved public service delivery.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house. The budget proposes allocation of 63.5 billion rupees for special areas including merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Further, a special allocation for 75 billion rupees will be provided for equitable Regional Development in order to accelerate development of less developed areas and 22 billion rupees are set aside for 10 year development plan of merged districts.

The annual plan aims to improve the capacity of IT sector by enhancing infrastructure facilities, improving skill quality of human resource and accelerating implementation of public E services for citizens.In the upcoming year, special emphasis will be made towards a robust advocacy and awareness campaign for adoption of family planning services and encouraging financing of population sector projects, he added.