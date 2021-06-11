Rs 5 Bln Allocated For COVID-19 Responsive, Other Programmes In PSDP 2021-22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs 5 billion for COVID-19 responsive and other natural calamities control programme under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.
The allocation was part of the total amount Rs 88.
5 billion, earmarked for the special programmes in the PSDP-2021-22, said the document.
Other programmes include Sustainable Development Goals supplementary funds and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects.