Rs 5 bln allocated for COVID-19 responsive, other programmes in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs 5 billion for COVID-19 responsive and other natural calamities control programme under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The allocation was part of the total amount Rs 88.

5 billion, earmarked for the special programmes in the PSDP-2021-22, said the document.

Other programmes include Sustainable Development Goals supplementary funds and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects.