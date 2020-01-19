UrduPoint.com
Rs 5 Mln Fake Pesticide Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:10 PM

Rs 5 mln fake pesticide recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Agriculture department pest warning team recovered fake and expired pesticide worth Rs five million.

The pest warning team led by Director pest warning Dr Muhammad Aslam, assistant director Shahid Hussain and others on a tip off conducted raid at private pesticide company warehouse in industrial estate area and recovered fake and expiry pesticide.

The new labels were being dispatched on the pesticide by removing old labels.

The application was submitted with Muzaffarabad police station for lodging case against the owner of the company namely Muhammad Athar s/o Sharif Muhammad resident of Karachi.

The samples of the pesticide were sent to laboratory for analysis, while the recovered pesticide handed over to police.

