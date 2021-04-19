UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 5 Mln Fine Imposed For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that the district administration has launched a crackdown operation on illicit profiteering and hoarding across the province

He said that a fine of over Rs 5million was imposed on more than 2900 venders across the province for no-availability of price list and profiteering.

He stated this while reviewing the report presented to him on Monday, said to a communique.

According to the report, so far during Ramadan, more than 13,800 shops, fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors have been checked across the province.

The report further said that 746 profiteers in Karachi division were fined Rs 2.81 million while 723 profiteers in Hyderabad division were fined more than Rs 1.215 million. Besides that in Larkana division, 379 illicit profiteers were fined more than Rs.192,000. While conducting operation in Mirpurkhas Division, 214 illicit profiteers were fined more than Rs.217,000. In Shaheed Benazirabad, 450 illicit profiteers were fined more than Rs 322,000. The report further said that 429 illicit profiteers in Sukkur division were fined more than Rs 287,000.

More Stories From Pakistan

