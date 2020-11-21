Rs. 50, 000 fine imposes on selling adulterated milk

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :District food Authority (DFA) Dera and Livestock Department has imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 over adulterated milk of 5,000 liters in various operations against milk adulteration mafia.

According to details, Assistant Director KP Food Authority Alif Khan Mohmand on the directive of KP Halal Food Authority Dera Deputy Director Wasif Khan, teams of KP Halal Food Authority Dera conducted the operations against those who mixed water in milk in different areas.

Dr. Umbereen Tariq, later on destroyed the milk on the spot when the amount of water in the milk was proved to be high in laboratory tests and imposed fines as well on the milk shops owners.