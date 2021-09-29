UrduPoint.com

Rs 50 Mln Approved For Setting Up Neurosurgical Ward In Dera: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken revolutionary step in health sector for provision of best health facilities in far-flung areas

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken revolutionary step in health sector for provision of best health facilities in far-flung areas.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra here at Circuit house, he said that the government has approved Rs 50 million for setting up of neurosurgical ward in District DI Khan, while construction of Children Hospital project has been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Measures were also being taken for approval of cardiology ward and provision of facilities at Basic Health Centre and Regional Health Centres so that burden could be reduced on main hospitals, he added.

Referring to Dera-Peshawar motorway project, he said that efforts were underway for early execution of the project to make travelling between the two cities comfortable and peaceful.

Regarding corona vaccination, he said that the vaccination process was very encouraging in district DI Khan and urged masses to get vaccinated for protection of all.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that provincial government has provided Rs 70 million package in health sector for district Tank while Rs 600 million had been approved for DHQ hospital Dera.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister KP taking measures to bring improvement in health sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

