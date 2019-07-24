UrduPoint.com
Rs 50 Mln Reward Announced For Helping Arrest Of Terrorist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Rs 50 mln reward announced for helping arrest of terrorist

Rs 50 million reward was announced for helping arrest of notorious terrorist Iqbal alias Bali Khyara s/o Allah Wasaya r/o Chah Khanwala tehsil Parowa, who was found involved in suicide blast at District Headquarter Hospital on Sunday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Rs 50 million reward was announced for helping arrest of notorious terrorist Iqbal alias Bali Khyara s/o Allah Wasaya r/o Chah Khanwala tehsil Parowa, who was found involved in suicide blast at District Headquarter Hospital on Sunday.

The police said that the accused Iqbal was wanted to CTD D.I.

Khan since long time in 21 cases of kidnappings for ransom and target killings of Shiites registered against him besides five cases by Multan police.

The police told that Punjab and KP governments have announced Rs 50 million reward for assisting in his dead or alive arrest.

The public have been asked to inform the D.I.Khan police on following contact numbers regarding such information.

RPO Office Ph: 09669280287, DPO Office Ph: 09669280292, SP CTD Ph: 09669280538, Police Wireless Control Ph: 09669280325, RPO WhatsApp No: 03360357716 or SHO CTD WhatsApp No: 03419993237.

