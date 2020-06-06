Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask in PHA office

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Directed General Muzaffar Khan on Saturday directed the authority's employees to wear face mask in the office premises and said that those failing to abide by the rules would face a penalty Rs 500

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Directed General Muzaffar Khan on Saturday directed the authority's employees to wear face mask in the office premises and said that those failing to abide by the rules would face a penalty Rs 500.

Presiding a meeting at Jilani Park (Race Course Park) here, he said that in view of the coronavirus risk, use of face mask in office was mandatory and the administration would strictly implement on this policy.

The DG said, "Only safety precautions and clean environment can protect us from this pandemic." He said that citizens would be allowed to enter parks only after adopting all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government.