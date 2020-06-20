UrduPoint.com
Rs 500 Million Allocated For Agriculture In Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rs 500 million allocated for agriculture in budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi Saturday said Rs 500 million had been allocated for agriculture sector in the financial budget year-2020-21 which was Rs 404 million in budget of 2019-20.

He said 181 teams had been formulated to prevent the attack of locust across the province through carrying anti-spray in the areas in order to ensure losses of farmers in the respective areas, adding that expo would be held for accessing of agriculture products to International market for the betterment of the sector.

He said Rs 640.775 million had been allocated for non-development of the Agriculture sector and 1000 motorcycles would be provided to field assistants to enhance the capacity of the agriculture department.

