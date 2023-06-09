Rs 500 million earmarked for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a total of Rs 500 million for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PA&SSD) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs 500 million had been earmarked for the two ongoing schemes of PA&SSD while no amount had been allocated for any new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, a total of Rs. 419.130 million has been earmarked for Sehat Tahafuz Program while Rs. 80.870 million has been allocated for Monitoring and Evaluation of BISP (EHSAAS Delivery Unit).