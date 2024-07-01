Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) PML-N Parliamentary Secretary for Population Welfare Hadiya Nawaz Behrani on Monday said that Rs 500 million was allocated for the financial year 2024.25 for various development programmes of Dera-Allah Yar.

It was her desire to develop her home town as a model city and that was why she had got earmarked such a hefty amount in order to provide maximum basic facilities to its people, she said while talking to the media outside the Balochistan Assembly.

Hadiya Nawaz said she had already finalized development projects and soon work on them would be started.

She said a carpet center would be set up in the city for skill training of the youth for which Rs 30 million has been earmarked. Similarly, Rs 20 million was specified for the construction of the press club building, she added.

Likewise, MPA Hadiya said, Rs 10 million was earmarked for the repair and restoration of the temple so that the Hindu community members could perform their religious rituals, she added.

She said Rs 75 million was kept aside in the budget for the repair and rehabilitation of the Officer's Club phase one, Rs 10 million for taxi stands, Rs 10 million for the Government Model High school examination hall, and Rs 32.25 million for the rehabilitation of Bilal Football Mini Stadium.

The MPA said work many other projects in the Dera Allah Yar city and surrounding ares, installation of electricity poles and transformers, tuff tiles, water drainage schemes and roads would be carried out in cooperation with the Federal Government and non-governmental organizations.