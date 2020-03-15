UrduPoint.com
Rs. 500 Mn Released For Purchase Of Essential Equipment, Allied Items To Fight Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rs. 500 mn released for purchase of essential equipment, allied items to fight corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir Saturday announced the release of 500 hundred million rupees on behalf of CM for purchase of essential equipment and other allied items to fight corona virus.

Briefing media, in a hurriedly called press conference at Itlah cell of information Department at Civil Secretariat here, Ajmal Wazir said that corona virus is an international issue and all the needed steps have been taken to tackle the virus.

He said the provincial cabinet had taken a number of steps to urgently procure required items to counter corona virus.

CM adviser assured implementation of all the decisions taken by provincial cabinet against corona virus in the province advising people not to be scared and panicked.

Highlighting the efforts of government against corona virus, Ajmal Wazir reminded that prevention is the best cure to knockdown this pandemic. He said that continuous screening is underway at Pak-Afghan border.

He said district administrations have been empowered to take measures and CM is leading a special task force to counter corona virus in the province. He said that screening of Chinese living in KP has been completed and even those working with Chinese have also been checked.

Ajmal Wazir also advised ulema, social and political leadership and media to contribute the collective cause of creating awareness against the virus throughout the province.

