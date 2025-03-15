Open Menu

Rs. 5,000 Being Given To Deserving People Under Ramazan Package

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Rs. 5,000 being given to deserving people under Ramazan package

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A Ramazan relief package has been launched under the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to support poor and deserving individuals.

The programme is progressing rapidly in Sargodha.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director District Sargodha Raazia Asim told APP that under the initiative, each eligible beneficiary would receive Rs. 5,000.

She said that the BISP-registered beneficiaries, who had applied for their dynamic survey but had not yet received payment information, could check their status by calling the helpline at 9999. Beneficiaries could collect their payments from the nearest BISP campsite or office after completing the required procedures.

Recent Stories

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

58 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

31 minutes ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan