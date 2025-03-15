Rs. 5,000 Being Given To Deserving People Under Ramazan Package
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A Ramazan relief package has been launched under the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to support poor and deserving individuals.
The programme is progressing rapidly in Sargodha.
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director District Sargodha Raazia Asim told APP that under the initiative, each eligible beneficiary would receive Rs. 5,000.
She said that the BISP-registered beneficiaries, who had applied for their dynamic survey but had not yet received payment information, could check their status by calling the helpline at 9999. Beneficiaries could collect their payments from the nearest BISP campsite or office after completing the required procedures.
Recent Stories
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Afnan calls for collective action against terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 5,000 being given to deserving people under Ramazan package6 minutes ago
-
Day for the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood (PBUH)’ observed with religious fervour acro ..26 minutes ago
-
Ministry revitalizing maritime sector through key initiatives26 minutes ago
-
Self-monitoring by tobacco industry to facilitate tax evasion, illicit trade, warn experts26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber pays homage to departed scholar Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musavi46 minutes ago
-
IED blast on police mobile injures three cops in Lakki Marwat46 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Update: Police crack down on Narcotics dealers46 minutes ago
-
Gillani underscores respect for all religions, legislation against hate speech to combat Islamophobi ..46 minutes ago
-
Shahid Shamsi's death widely condoled56 minutes ago
-
Four shopkeepers nabbed1 hour ago
-
One person died in firing in area of City Police Station1 hour ago