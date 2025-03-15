Rs. 5,000 being given to deserving people under Ramazan package

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A Ramazan relief package has been launched under the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to support poor and deserving individuals.

The programme is progressing rapidly in Sargodha.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director District Sargodha Raazia Asim told APP that under the initiative, each eligible beneficiary would receive Rs. 5,000.

She said that the BISP-registered beneficiaries, who had applied for their dynamic survey but had not yet received payment information, could check their status by calling the helpline at 9999. Beneficiaries could collect their payments from the nearest BISP campsite or office after completing the required procedures.