Rs 5000 given to 38 Christians each for Christmas

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal distributed Rs 5000 each among 38 people from Christian Community at Ibn-e-Maryam Church on Thursday on the occasion of Christmas

Speaking on the occasion he said that humanity is the major teaching of every religion.

He said that Islamic puts special emphasis on human rights.

He said that people belonging to all religions enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan.

He said that many Christians participated in Pakistan Movement and have played important roles in the development of Pakistan.

Commissioner appreciated efforts of Punjab Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Department for arranging the event.